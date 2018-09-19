WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

12,798.02 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.8 m cash based transfers made

US$ 242.6 m Phase II (March – Dec 2018) total funding requirement for Cox’s Bazar L3 Emergency Response

US$ 108 m total confirmed contribution for Cox’s Bazar L3 Emergency Response

US$ 83.4 m six months (Sep 2018 - Feb 2019) net funding requirements for CSP of which US$ 54.8 m is for Cox’s Bazar L3 Emergency Response

1.4 m people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

L3 Emergency Response: One year on from 25 August 2018, WFP continues with its Level 3 emergency response in Cox’s Bazar supporting an estimated 700,000 refugees who fled to Bangladesh to escape violence in Myanmar. As per ISCG reports, the total refugee population stands at 919,000.

The 22nd round of General Food Assistance (GFA) was completed and has reached 100,400 families.

During August, 646,700 refugees received in-kind food assistance and 213,100 refugees received food assistance through e-vouchers.

WFP published the “Rohingya influx Emergency Vulnerability Assessment (REVA) – Technical Report”.

REVA reveals that at least 80 percent of the overall refugee population are vulnerable to food insecurity and would not be able to meet their minimum dietary requirements without assistance.

Rice Fortification: WFP is providing technical assistance to the Government to initiate the sale of fortified rice at a subsidized cost (BDT 10 against a market price of BDT 40 per kg) under the National Food Friendly Programme (FFP). This will target approximately 600,000 beneficiaries in ten subdistricts from September to November.

Additionally, an estimated 500,000 beneficiaries from ultra-poor households received fortified rice under the Vulnerable Group Development programme (VGD).