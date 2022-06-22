WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

857 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 12 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 41.45 m six months (May 2022 – October 2022) net funding requirements

1.37 m people assisted in April 2022

Operational Updates

• In Bhasan Char, WFP supported a second month of in-kind food assistance through its partner, Islamic Relief, reaching 21,900 people (almost 5,000 more than in March 2022) and will continue supporting the population throughout May 2022. WFP is looking to secure stable funding to support food operations from July onwards. Meanwhile, WFP will continue to support pregnant and lactating women and children under 5 on the island with specialized nutritious foods through its malnutrition prevention and treatment programmes with 6,272 individuals reached in April.

• In Cox’s Bazar general food assistance was provided to 887,000 Rohingya using e-vouchers, which allow refugee households to select from a variety of cereals, spices and fresh food items at one of WFP’s 21 e-voucher outlets.

• To address malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies, WFP continued to provide preventive and curative services at 45 integrated nutrition sites in the refugee camps, along with curative services at 129 host community clinics. In April, more than 174,400 pregnant and nursing women, and children aged 6-59 months were reached within the refugee and host communities.

• In April, through the school feeding programme in Cox’s Bazar, 125,000 host community and 233,400 refugee children received fortified biscuits from local schools and camp learning centres, respectively.

• There was no disaster risk reduction work or beneficiary engagement in Cox’s Bazar in April, as the next phase of the programme is due to start in May 2022. However, several studies took place in the host community, including a need-gap analysis for the joint agricultural infrastructure intervention with the Department of Agriculture and FAO, and baseline and endline reports for WFP cyclone shelter improvement works.

• As part of the WFP livelihoods programme in Cox’s Bazar, 24,800 vulnerable host community women are receiving training and start-up capital to set up their own businesses. A further 19,700 programme graduates continued to receive technical support for market and value chain development, including smallholder farmers linked to local markets and Fresh Food Corners via WFP and FAO aggregation centres.

• To enhance food security and nutrition among the most vulnerable refugees, 16,900 people were engaged in selfreliance activities, including agriculture, handicraft production and food packet recycling.