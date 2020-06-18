WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

6,540 mt of food distributed

US$ 6.62 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 26.65 million six months (May 2020 - October 2020) net funding requirements, of which US$ 19.7 million is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response

1.17 million people assisted in April 2020

Situational Updates

The Government of Bangladesh has extended its nationwide lockdown throughout April (although essential services remained available). The Government is currently organising the mass distribution of food rations to particularly vulnerable groups, including the urban poor.

Donors have committed over US$137 million to the Government of Bangladesh for the COVID-19 response. This includes US$100 million from the World Bank for health services and US$26 million from the UK Department for International Development for humanitarian services to refugees and host communities.

Operational Updates

In April, WFP provided food assistance to 858,401 refugees: 684,561 through e-vouchers, and 173,840 through in-kind food distributions. WFP successfully established standard physical distancing measures and reduced person-to-person contact at e-voucher outlets. In order to limit visits and crowds at e-voucher outlets, the value vouchers have been replaced with fixed commodity baskets of 11 items equivalent to 2100 kcal per person per day, at a value of US$11 per person.

WFP delivered hot meals to government quarantine facilities in Cox’s Bazar for 3,000 people three times a day; and dry food rations to 1,500 patients in isolation facilities.

WFP and FAO presented the impact of the national lockdown and COVID-19 crisis on food security in Bangladesh, to the Local Consultative Group. The Food Security Cluster, co-chaired by WFP and FAO, also launched an Emergency Response Tracker to identify country-level coverage gaps and harmonize COVID-19 assistance. The cluster also produced guidelines on cash and food assistance packages best suited to different (urban and rural) contexts.

WFP released a Special Support to Host Communities appeal for US$ 22 million to provide food assistance to host communities in Cox’s Bazar combining cash (USD 54 per household) and food (High Energy Biscuits and rice) to vulnerable households.

WFP worked with the Needs Assessment Working Group in Bangladesh on an analysis on the impact of the lockdown on food security.

WFP assisted the Directorate General of Health Services in developing standard operating procedures for the testing and visual inspection of personal protective equipment (PPE). WFP plans to organise air transport for relief material (including prefabricated containers and mobile storage units) to be brought to Bangladesh to support the humanitarian response to COVID-19.