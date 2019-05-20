WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

10,503.921 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.82 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 92.06 m six months (May 2019-October 2019) net funding requirements for CSP of which US$ 83.16 m is for Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response

1.20 m people assisted in April 2019

WFP Rohingya refugee response in Cox’s Bazar

Monsoon and Cyclone Preparedness:

As the cyclone season started and the monsoon season looms, WFP is actively engaged in preparedness activities in coordination with the Government of Bangladesh and other humanitarian actors. Contingency food stocks are being pre-positioned in critical areas of the camps to support 200,000 people should an emergency strike. WFP has rehabilitated 40 cyclone shelters in host communities which can protect between 600 and 2,000 people each. Plans are ongoing to expand to a total of 80 shelters by the end of 2019.

WFP’s Rapid Response Plan

WFP has adopted an agile response mechanism in case of monsoon or cyclone-induced displacement. Within the first 24 to 48 hours, one-week rations of High Energy Biscuits (HEB) are provided to affected families; followed within the first 72 hours by a two-week ration of in-kind food or cooked meals, depending on access to storage or cooking facilities. Affected families are eventually integrated into the regular food assistance cycle at the nearest distribution site within 15 to 20 days of displacement. The rapid response plan was activated in the immediate aftermath of cyclone Fani and assisted close to 200 refugees.

Self-Reliance for Refugees

6,620 refugee households are enrolled in WFP’s self-reliance activities, which include a six-month integrated skills package, vegetable gardening, and small-scale production pilots. An aquaculture training programme, targeting 100 households, is now being rolled out in the camps.

Situation Update

Cyclone Fani crossed over Odisha state of India and into Bangladesh on Saturday, May 4. Preparedness and immediate response measures taken by authorities in Bangladesh limited the loss of life and damage to property and infrastructure.