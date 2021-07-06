WFP and the Republic of Korea working together to sustain assistance for Rohingya communities in Myanmar and Bangladesh

BANGKOK/SEOUL – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has received a contribution of US$ 800,000 from the Government of the Republic of Korea in support its operations in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

In Myanmar, the Republic of Korea funds will help WFP respond to the needs of communities in conflict-affected Rakhine State, where WFP currently supports 320,000 people, including many Rohingya, with monthly life-saving food assistance. The impact of pre-existing poverty, COVID-19 and the ongoing political crisis are now pushing 3.4 million additional people throughout Myanmar and particularly the urban poor, into food insecurity. Furthermore, since February more than 200,000 people have been displaced from their homes due to armed clashes and violence in various parts of the country.

In Bangladesh, the Korean contribution will help WFP sustain its humanitarian assistance for over 860,000 Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar camps. Nearly all Rohingya – 96 percent – are entirely reliant on external assistance. With WFP support, all Rohingya families now have access to electronic vouchers which they can redeem for fresh and staple foods at retail outlets supplied by local businesses and farmers.

“We are grateful for the continued and timely support from the Republic of Korea to help us meet the urgent needs in both countries,” said John Aylieff, WFP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific. “Last year, we reached a record 14 million people throughout the region, and this year, multiple shocks such as the surge of COVID cases and political instability mean our support is even more critical. We thank the Korean people for standing with WFP and the people of Asia and the Pacific.”

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.