Weaving their lives together

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, resilient, strong and courageous Rohingya women in the camps of Cox’s Bazar have not lost hope for a better future.

In September 2020, after the UNFPA-supported Women-Led Community Centers (WLCC) reopened for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, 150 women from the camps were immediately enrolled in skills training programmes provided by the centres. The trainings aim to economically empower women by giving them the opportunity to earn an income amidst the uncertainties posed by COVID-19 and by teaching them skills that enhance their prospects in the camps.

“Coming to the Women-Led Community Centers gives women a sense of purpose, of re-found joy”, says Ms. Parvin, a master trainer at the centre, emphasizing the positive psychological impact the training programmes have on women, in addition to their skills development.

Ms Parvin is currently supervising a group of fifteen young Rohingya women who are learning to sew cloth masks. With their meticulous weaving, the young women fearlessly combat the pandemic by protecting their community. Ms. Parvin claims that engaging in this meaningful work has a tremendous effect on their self-esteem, which is often low as a result of the traumatic experiences many of the women have gone through.

“I am working so that I can start dreaming again”, states Jannatuul, a 20-year-old single mother enrolled in the mask sewing programme. Jannatuul was born in the Rohingya camps after her parents fled from Myanmar in the early 1990s. While her life has been difficult, her passion for sewing has given her a sense of optimism for the future.

“With the money I am currently receiving, I can fulfil the needs of my child and take care of my personal well-being. I am thinking of buying myself a sewing machine. I am so fast and good at it!” she says, her eyes gleaming with excitement.

