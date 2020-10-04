“We Live in Hope” Surviving a pandemic in the world’s largest refugee camp

Ever since 57-year-old Amina* and her husband Asif, 63, fled violence in Myanmar, they have only had one wish: “I want to go back. I was born there, it’s where I have lived my whole life.” says Asif. “I am here, but my soul is still beyond those hills,” adds Amina, referring to the hills bordering Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Now settled in Kutupalong Refugee Camp, life is, even in the best of times, incredibly challenging for the couple. Asif’s health has deteriorated to the point where he is rarely able to get up and now has to spend days lying on a mat on the floor. Amina dedicates all her efforts to helping him get by.

With the arrival of COVID-19 in the camp, there is little cause for optimism: “I have heard rumours that the virus could spread across the whole camp. If it does, I don’t want to imagine how this could affect us,” shares Amina.