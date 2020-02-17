Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH) KAP Survey Round 2 (November 2019), UNHCR Managed All Camps - UNHCR Managed Camps, Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh

Introduction

UNHCR (Cox’s Bazar Field Office) conducted the second round of its WASH Knowledge, Attitude and Practice (KAP) survey from 24th November to 19th December 2019 in UNHCR’s area of operation in Kutupalong and Teknaf.

Five WASH partners implemented the survey: NGO Forum, BRAC, OXFAM, Solidarité International and ACF. Preparation began in early November, as UNHCR discussed methodologies with participating agencies.

Several meetings focussed on issues such as; staffing for the data collection and financial issues such as ‘per diem’ allowances. Several partner enumerators and their team leaders had no previous experience in KAP surveys, therefore, training modules were developed and implemented by UNHCR WASH staff. The objective of the survey was to better plan and guide future UNHCR WASH interventions implemented through NGO partners.

According to the September 2019 registration figures, 85,990 families live in the 14 refugee camps under UNHCR responsibility. The number of interviews required to be statistically rigorous has initially been calculated to be 1,316. This was calculated by estimating a 5% non-response rate to reach a 95% confidence level. Finally, the distribution of households to be interviewed reached the number of 1,649, giving a 35% assurance of reaching the target.

All survey data was recorded using UNHCR’s global KOBO tool. This data was checked daily during the survey by UNHCR experts and appropriate guidance was given to the partners when necessary. Results were analysed using the “UNHCR KAP Survey Analysis tool” provided by CartOng.

The questionnaire was reviewed with all NGO partners. In comparison to the 2018 survey, a written translation for each question, in Bangla, was added. Most questions were identical in both surveys; however, some were reformulated to become clearer and more precise. This made comparison with previous survey more challenging. The questionnaire had 9 sections, alphabetically ordered from A until I (see attached Annex).

Each NGO partners collected data from households located in camps other than their own area of operation. This was done to avoid the possibility of bias due to familiarity and acquaintance with the households.