Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Household Dry Season Follow-up Assessment (May 2019) - Camp 25, Ukhia Upazila, Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh

Since August 2017, an estimated 723,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District from Myanmar, bringing the total number residing in Bangladesh to approximately 915,000.1 The unplanned and spontaneous nature of the post-August Rohingya refugee camps have combined with high population densities and challenging environmental conditions to produce a crisis with especially acute water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs.

In April 2018, REACH undertook a WASH household baseline assessment in support of the Cox’s Bazar WASH Sector, followed by a second assessment during the monsoon period between August and October 2018. In the dry season between April and May 2019, REACH undertook this follow-up assessment, taking the form of a household survey covering 33 Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG)-recognised camps, with Kutupalong Refugee Camp the only exception due to ongoing security concerns. This assessment aims to identify changes to WASH conditions and needs of Rohingya refugees residing in the camps in the second year of the humanitarian response. A key change to this assessment is the inclusion of a range of questions for each individual residing in each surveyed household, aimed at understanding what characterizes households with high levels of WASH needs. In addition, in the Kobo form photos were included for all types of WASH facilities, water containers, waste disposal locations, and soap, which enumerators showed to respondents when asking questions about their households’ WASH practices. Results of this assessment are generalizable with a 95% confidence level and a 10% margin of error at the camp level. 50% of enumerators were female (28 out of 56), with all enumerators interviewing refugees of the same gender only. This factsheet presents an analysis of data collected in Camp 25, where 104 households were surveyed.

Enumerator training took place prior to the start of data collection. Support for questionnaire translation from English to Rohingya language and enumerator language training was provided by Translators Without Borders.

As part of this assessment, 33 camp-level factsheets (including this one) as well as one response-level factsheet have been produced, displaying key findings from the survey. All REACH products, including those related to the first two assessments, are available on the REACH Resource Centre. In addition, all datasets are available on Humanitarian Data Exchange, while all factsheets and maps are available on HumanitarianResponse. To provide feedback on REACH products, please contact: bangladesh@reach-initiative.org