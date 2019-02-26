Water, sanitation and hygiene assessment – Monsoon follow-up, Cox’s Bazar – Rohingya Refugee Response Report - October 2018

SUMMARY

Since August 2017, an estimated 727,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District from Myanmar, bringing the total number residing in Bangladesh to approximately 907,000.1 The quick influx of refugees coupled with the unplanned and spontaneous construction of the camps produced a fast-growing crisis characterised by acute water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs.

In April 2018 REACH undertook a WASH household assessment on behalf of the WASH Sector and funded by UNICEF, which established a baseline for WASH conditions and perceptions amongst Rohingya refugee communities in Cox’s Bazar District. Between August and October 2018,2 REACH undertook this follow-up assessment on behalf of the Cox’s Bazar WASH sector, to understand changing WASH conditions and perceptions since April 2018. The survey took the form of a household survey covering 33 out of the 34 Inter Sector Coordination Group/Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission-recognised camps, with Kutupalong registered camp the only exception due to security concerns. The questionnaire included some questions used in the baseline, enabling comparison in WASH conditions and perceptions between the dry season in April and the monsoon season in August to October. Only statistically significant comparisons between April and October are reported on.

The survey was completed with a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error for each of the 33 assessed camps. The sample was also designed to ensure that data could be aggregated to a weighted average for camps in Ukhia, camps in Teknaf, and all assessed camps at a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error.