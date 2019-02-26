26 Feb 2019

Water, sanitation and hygiene assessment – Monsoon follow-up, Cox’s Bazar – Rohingya Refugee Response Report - October 2018

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.44 MB)

SUMMARY

Since August 2017, an estimated 727,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District from Myanmar, bringing the total number residing in Bangladesh to approximately 907,000.1 The quick influx of refugees coupled with the unplanned and spontaneous construction of the camps produced a fast-growing crisis characterised by acute water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs.

In April 2018 REACH undertook a WASH household assessment on behalf of the WASH Sector and funded by UNICEF, which established a baseline for WASH conditions and perceptions amongst Rohingya refugee communities in Cox’s Bazar District. Between August and October 2018,2 REACH undertook this follow-up assessment on behalf of the Cox’s Bazar WASH sector, to understand changing WASH conditions and perceptions since April 2018. The survey took the form of a household survey covering 33 out of the 34 Inter Sector Coordination Group/Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission-recognised camps, with Kutupalong registered camp the only exception due to security concerns. The questionnaire included some questions used in the baseline, enabling comparison in WASH conditions and perceptions between the dry season in April and the monsoon season in August to October. Only statistically significant comparisons between April and October are reported on.

The survey was completed with a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error for each of the 33 assessed camps. The sample was also designed to ensure that data could be aggregated to a weighted average for camps in Ukhia, camps in Teknaf, and all assessed camps at a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.