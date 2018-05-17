WASH - Support to Bangladesh Host Communities and Institutions in the Rohingya Refugee Response - Host Community Plans and Activities updated as of 07th May, 2018 [EN/BN]
Water:
Comprehensive Water Resource Mapping and management (for entire Ukhia & Teknaf).
Small to medium sized pipe water supply system with chlorination as well as different types of Spring Water Catchment, Gravity Flow System based on the availability of water sources.
Strengthening of Water Quality surveillance and monitoring through establishment & operationalization of water quality testing laboratory
Sanitation:
Multiple harmonized waste management system (Solid waste and fecal sludge)
Promote Community Led program in host communities e.g. CLTS. Therefore, construction and rehabilitation of household and communal latrine.
Comprehensive Plan for solid waste management for Cox’s Bazar, Ukhia and Teknaf
Hygiene Promotion:
Promote Community Led program in host communities e.g. CLTS
Hygiene Promotion - Activities through outreach workers on different bad hygiene practices.
Capacity development:
- Local sanitation actors and the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) to operationalize and manage of large scale WASH intervention.