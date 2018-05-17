17 May 2018

WASH - Support to Bangladesh Host Communities and Institutions in the Rohingya Refugee Response - Host Community Plans and Activities updated as of 07th May, 2018 [EN/BN]

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 07 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (225.19 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (475.66 KB)Bengali version

Water:

  • Comprehensive Water Resource Mapping and management (for entire Ukhia & Teknaf).

  • Small to medium sized pipe water supply system with chlorination as well as different types of Spring Water Catchment, Gravity Flow System based on the availability of water sources.

  • Strengthening of Water Quality surveillance and monitoring through establishment & operationalization of water quality testing laboratory

Sanitation:

  • Multiple harmonized waste management system (Solid waste and fecal sludge)

  • Promote Community Led program in host communities e.g. CLTS. Therefore, construction and rehabilitation of household and communal latrine.

  • Comprehensive Plan for solid waste management for Cox’s Bazar, Ukhia and Teknaf

Hygiene Promotion:

  • Promote Community Led program in host communities e.g. CLTS

  • Hygiene Promotion - Activities through outreach workers on different bad hygiene practices.

Capacity development:

  • Local sanitation actors and the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) to operationalize and manage of large scale WASH intervention.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.