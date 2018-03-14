WASH Site Profile - Camp 1E: Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh (February 2018)
Summary
This profile provides an overview of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure within Camp 1E in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar. Primary data for this round was collected between 4-20 February 2018. Findings should be considered indicative only.
Site Overview
# of individuals: 39463
# of households: 9552
# of shelters: 5363
# of individuals per shelter: 7
Key WASH Infrastructure
# of latrines (% functional): 930 (90%)
% of safe latrines: 96%
# of handpumps (% functional): 366 (77%)
# of washrooms: 455
