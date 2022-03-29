WASH Severity Classification (WSC): Overview - WSC Light Bangladesh - Cox’s Bazar, February 2022

Summary

Based on available data, the host and refugee communities in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh have unmet water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) needs. Out of the 44 classified areas located in Teknaf and Ukhia Upazilas of Cox’s Bazar, 11 are crisis situations (severity phase 3) and 33 are stressed situations (severity phase 2)1 . This is mostly due to lack of access to improved sanitation facilities, water insufficiency, and the use of risky coping mechanisms to meet basic water and sanitation needs.

Methodology

The WASH Severity Classification (WSC) is a new interagency global initiative led by the Global WASH Cluster, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and REACH Initiative. Developed at the global level through a participatory process, the WSC project aims to build a standardised approach to classifying the severity of WASH needs and vulnerabilities across contexts.

The findings presented in this report are the product of a WSC Light exercise conducted in February 2022. Unlike standard WSC implementations, the Light approach does not include a joint analysis workshop. Instead, with the support of key WASH partners in-country, a global team of WSC analysts identified, reviewed, and processed data sources pertaining to different areas of the WSC Analytical Framework.

Normally the WSC analysis considers relevant data collected from various sources six months prior to the exercise. However, given the lack of data for certain indicators, the data range was expanded to include the most recent relevant information (starting in 2019). Data was collated from a range of sources, including government databases, UN agency and I/NGO assessments. The full list of data sources used is provided at the end of the document (Annex 3).

In accordance with the WSC Analysis Protocols, analysts iteratively analysed this information, producing severity classification for 10 unions and 34 refugee camps located in Cox’s Bazar, and identified the key factors driving the situation. The findings were then reviewed and validated by WASH experts in country.