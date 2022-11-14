WASH Sector step-by-step guidance on JART assessment and AWD response

Acute Watery diarrhea (AWD) is endemic in Bangladesh and is additionally more common during the monsoon as the living environment changes. The risk of cholera also increases during monsoon due to water and non-water related risks, either through changes in behavioral and hygiene-related patterns or direct infection of the living environment, including some most at risk water sources such as shallow tube wells.

When a case of cholera is identified either through a positive rapid test (RDT) or a culture confirmed result, WHO epidemiological team will inform the WASH Sector with a notification in the JART Assessment WhatsApp chats (1 chat dedicated to Teknaf, 1 dedicated to Ukhiya).

It is of upmost importance that the notification of a Cholera case, suspected or confirmed, is taken seriously and response is started immediately. 24 Hours following notification in Whatsapp. It is a joint response; hence the responders need to go at the same time. For holidays/weekend please coordinate among the responders and aim to respond as soon as you can, ideally all responders should respond within 48 hours maximum. Studies show the faster the response the lower the chance of outbreak. Even one case of cholera is one case too many.

A timely response is crucial preventing the spread of cholera, as the risks to public health can be grave if adequate measures are not put in place. To respond appropriately, an immediate joint assessment must be completed, including gathering water quality information. An appropriate response must be implemented through an action plan, which may include immediate responses such as Aquatabs, soap and/or water container distribution, hygiene promotion and community engagement, improvement or operation and maintenance construction of infrastructures. The response to the alert must be based upon the evidence found during the JART assessment component. Previously, where decisions cannot be immediately made, further evidence were required and as a minimum; further water quality checks were recommended. However, WASH Sector no longer recommends water quality test as part of JART.

There is no single answer in responding to an AWD alert as the environment, Household awareness and habits, access to WASH services can vary significantly. Within the camps, there is the provision of safe drinking water through chlorinated networks.