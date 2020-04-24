WASH Sector response to COVID-19: Cox's Bazar WASH Sector - April 2020

1. Introduction

In late 2019, an acute respiratory disease emerged, known as novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). On the 30th January 2020, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Committee declared the illness known as Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), and on 11th March declared it a pandemic .

The pathogen responsible for COVID-19 is severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2, also referred to as the COVID-19 virus), member of the coronavirus family .

The first confirmed case in Bangladesh was reported on 8th of March 2020. The Government of Bangladesh is taking initiative to limit spread of the disease (i.e. self-quarantine for people coming in the country with travel history from COVID-19 affected countries) and closure of all schools, including learning centers in Rohingya camps, from 17th March until 31st March 2020. A National Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19 has been consolidated (Version n. 5, dated 17th March 2020).

A flash appeal was submitted to Cox's Bazar ISCG (inter-Sector Coordinatin Group) by the WASH Sector on the 19th of March (total envelop of 13.643.259 USD).

At the moment, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Rohingya camps and neighbouring host communities, however it is estimated the virus to be spreading extremely rapidly, especially in camp settings (no prevision of incidence rate available).

A first confirmed case of Covid-19 has been registered in Cox’s Bazar district on the 24th of March.