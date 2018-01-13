WASH Sector Cox's Bazar Situation Report, 13 January 2018

Needs

Based on the Humanitarian Response Plan the current target of the WASH Sector is 1,166,000, of which 853,309 are targeted for Water, 914,899 for Sanitation and 1,166,000 for Hygiene. To reduce the public health risk, decommissioning of non-functional latrine has started but there are still a large number of tube wells and latrines that need to be decommissioned, rehabilitated or relocated. At the reception areas near the crossing points (close to the border), the WASH partners are distributing RRM kits (based on the needs and number of new influx) and maintaining the mobile sanitation facilities. The existing public health conditions in the different camps and makeshift settlements are currently unsatisfactory due to poor sanitation facilities, poor water quality, space limitation and terrain, this combined with the increased population, has greatly increased the risk of serious public health hazards.

Response

Total estimated people reached with immediate WASH assistance: 749,107 individuals Collectively the sector has installed 5,301 tube wells, out of which 4,200 are currently functional (79%). For sanitation, 44,493 temporary emergency latrines have been built out of which 37,011are functional (83%). 252,066 hygiene kits/NFIs have been distributed in the major spontaneous sites, makeshift settlements, and refugee camps as well as in some nearby host communities. Sector partners have started mapping out latrines which require decommissioning or desludging and more than 20% of the latrines have been mapped (with GPS coordinates). The decommissioning of the substandard latrines has started which will improve the sanitation condition in the camps. In addition to that for all the Teknaf area; including camps and host community need assessments are ongoing. In the light of improving the quality of hand pump installation a day long practical ‘Borelog Training’ was organized for all the WASH sector partners. The next round of training will be 14th January. To improve the sanitation condition of the sites, the Bangladesh Army has completed construction of 10,000 latrine. There is an ongoing discussion to construct an additional 5000 latrine and bathing facilities but considering the congestion at the camps finding adequate space will be difficult. An assessment is ongoing. Given the high levels of faecal contamination at the household the WASH sector has prioritized hygiene promotion and HH level water treatment but the partners have not yet been able to scale up the response as required. To scale up the hygiene different initiatives like training for trainers are planned in upcoming days. During this period the Hydrogeological technical group reviewed the hand pump decommissioning process as well as having discussions about a centralized water chlorinated system option. Land has been secured for a faecal sludge treatment plant and formally signed off by the RRRC. WASH sector partners received Training of Trainers-ToT on hygiene promotion through UNICEF, Oxfam and the IFRC support. The training lasted for two days and attended by most of the sector partners (70 participants, 2 per agency). This will assist partners to scale up hygiene promotion activities including household water treatment.

Gaps/Constraints

Total estimated gap for immediate WASH services (total needs minus total response): 416,893 individuals Funding and authorization for work (FD-7) remains one of the major constraint for the sector partners to scale up and improve the quality of response. Physical access within the new sites is a major concern in scaling up the WASH emergency response. Government with support of the military is working on the construction of these access and link roads to various parts of the camps. With the on-going influx, congestion in the receiving sites is a major concern; overburdening existing facilities; complicating access for emptying latrines is increasing the public health risk in these sites. Water treatment and Faecal sludge management remains a high priority for the WASH Sector. Rationalization of the partners in specific areas is also a critical issue across the sectors.

Coordination

WASH Sector is developing a Strategic Advisory Group and nomination paper have been circulated. The decentralization of the coordination has continued with weekly meetings with the zonal focal points (combined into one meeting) at the newly established ISCG Coordination Hub at Ukhia. To improve the coordination a day long workshop was organized with all the WASH zone focal agencies. The aim of the workshop was to mitigate the challenges are often faced by the agencies at ground level. To identify the needs of the host communities in Teknaf as well as camps a gap analysis workshop was organized during this reporting period where all the operating agencies attended the workshop. The comprehensive dashboard on the website is frequently updated and it can be sorted by location. To support the implementing agencies in the camps WASH sector shared relevant information regarding standards and indicators with Bangladesh Army and BGB. Close monitoring by the Army will support WASH sector partners to improve the quality of the response any construction found to be below standard response will be suspended.