WASH Sector Cox’s Bazar Bangladesh - Solid Waste Management Strategy

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The lack of adequate Solid Waste Management (SWM) in the camps poses a threat both to the environment and to public health. In the short term, the unsafe handling of solid waste creates a breeding ground for disease vectors, leads to the emission of toxic gases from uncontrolled waste burning, and blocks essential storm water drainage systems. In the long term, inadequate disposal of waste leads to contamination of food and water sources, and ultimately contributes to climate change.

In the Rohingya refugee camps in the Cox’s Bazar district in Bangladesh, SWM is imperative due to the high population density and the widespread use of individually wrapped and packaged commercial goods and distributed non-food items (NFIs), both of which generate a significant amount of waste. In 2020, SWM was voted the Number 1 thematic priority by the WASH Sector partner organisations.

The development of the SWM strategy was initiated by the WASH Sector and supported by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). Through field visits, stakeholder meetings, consultation workshops, reviews of literature and Bangladeshi directives, the content of this document was compiled in collaboration with and with the approval of various SWM actors. The SWM strategy will set out the needs and commitments by multiple sectors in unifying and synchronizing efforts for the safe handling of solid waste – an approach that is rather new in humanitarian responses, and for which humanitarian organizations still depend on clear guidance.

The content of this document provides all relevant information on “why” and “how” SWM should be implemented, including the core information on the establishment of a functional system for SWM, from (1) source segregation of waste to (2) collection and (3) transport of segregated fractions to (4) value recovery (for compostable, reusable and recyclable resources) to the eventual (5) safe disposal of the remaining waste. This approach is very much in line and based on Bangladesh’s “National 3R Strategy (Reduce – Reuse – Recycle) for Waste Management” from 2010.

While SWM comes under the WASH Sector’s responsibility within the humanitarian cluster approach, a joint approach by all sectors is needed to avoid the generation of waste whenever possible, and to make sure that all unavoidable waste is handled in a safe and systematic manner.

Key Recommendations:

With the overall aim to minimize the hazardous impact of domestic solid waste on human health and the environment, and based on the Government of Bangladesh National 3R strategy, the SWM strategy of the WASH sector in Cox’s Bazar recommends the following:

1.) Avoidance of waste generation: All humanitarian actors should aim to avoid the generation of waste (especially inorganic and non-recyclable waste) whenever possible while promoting the usage of reusable and recyclable materials. Particular attention should be paid to the distribution of food and NFIs, with relation to wrapping, packaging and containers.

2.) Establishment of an environmental impact focused SWM system: To ensure the safe and correct handling of waste a comprehensive SWM system for all waste which cannot be avoided has to be established by the responsible entity. This includes all components of a SWM system, from waste segregation, collection, transport, value recovery to safe disposal and provides an enabling environment for all stakeholders of the SWM process.

3.) Community Acceptance: Without community acceptance and participation, any SWM system is likely to fail. To ensure adequate waste handling and disposal, awareness raising and behaviour change is fundamental to disseminate knowledge and to promote good SWM practices. This is crucial for all stakeholders involved – from the beneficiaries, organizations and humanitarian actors, to local utilities and governmental entities.

4.) Source segregation of waste: To help prevent cross contamination and enable an effective and efficient recovery of compostable, reusable and recyclable materials, the segregation of waste at source is paramount. Waste should at least be segregated into organic and inorganic waste, with a possibility of segregating recyclable materials separately.

5.) Reuse and recycling: In order to reduce the residual waste that needs to be landfilled, an effort has to be made to reuse, recycle or repurpose any recovered materials where possible. Priority must be given to transferring the recyclable materials to local dealers who are the main suppliers of such materials to the recycling industry.

6.) Disposal of residual waste in sanitary landfills: To protect the environment and public health, all residual waste which cannot be avoided, reused or recycled must be safely disposed in a sanitary landfill. The use of sanitary landfills has been identified as the only adequate technological solution for the safe disposal of residual domestic solid waste in Cox’s Bazar district