WASH Sector Cox’s Bazar Fire Hazard Situation Report, 30 March 2021

• At 3:30 pm on 22nd March 2021 a significant fire broke out in Kutupalong Balukhali Extension, Camp 8W that spread throughout Camp 9 and parts of Camps 8E and 8W causing heavy damage to infrastructure throughout.

• Preliminary assessments indicate that at least 10,100 shelters, and 1,600 facilities, 807 tube wells, above 1200 latrines, almost 500 bathing facilities have been destroyed or damaged.

• Persons affected by the fire were initially displaced into the surrounding areas and other camps. To date, it is reported that not all family’s members have returned to their shelter location.

• The damage has resulted in a significant response and to date, for the WASH response, WASH Partners from Government, 4 UN, 6 INGO, 4 National NGO and 1 organization have reported being part of the response.

• Initial funding needs are estimated to be at least $5.5 million USD to replace the lost infrastructure with the approved sector design.

• Current cost estimates do not incorporate the emergency element of the response and the used contingency stock