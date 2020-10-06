WASH Sector, Cox’s Bazar 3 Years of Achievement August 2020 (August 2017 to August 2020)

Some 855,000 Rohingya refugees, currently reside in 34 congested camps formally designated by the Government of Bangladesh in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas of Cox’s Bazar District. Following the influx of refugees in August 2017, WASH sector was strengthened to ensure sufficient, equitable and dignified access for all refugees living in camps and affected host communities focusing on safe water supply, sanitation, effective solid waste management, fecal sludge management and hygiene promotion. Through coordination of WASH partners with support from RRRC, DPHE and ISCG, WASH sector plays an important role in preparedness, response and long-term planning. The Rohingya response, including it's WASH component, is one of the most complex, challenging and large-scale humanitarian responses worldwide, however, after three years of response, WASH sector and its partners can be quite proud of its successful achievements.