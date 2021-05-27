WASH Sector advocacy note on inclusion of Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) items in the 72-hours WASH emergency kit

Background

Following the 2020 update of the Cox's Bazar Cyclone Contingency Plan, a discussion was initiated about the importance of including menstrual hygiene management (MHM) products in the emergency response. Based on these discussions, the WASH Sector/Hygiene Promotion technical working group (HP TWiG) conducted a desk review and consultations with key WASH, Gender, GBV and Protection actors active in the response.

On the 29th of November 2020, the HP TWiG unanimously agreed on the fundamental need to add menstrual hygiene materials in the emergency kits distributed in case of cyclone, floods, fires, landslides and similar events, within the first 72 hours from the onset of the disaster, to affected population identified as requiring support after the assessment led by the of Humanitarian Coordination Cell (HCC) or other lead agencies.

This advocacy brief covers the key reasons for this decision and the findings of the supportive desk review. This document has been shared within the HP TWiG members and with key Protection, GBV, Gender specialists active in the response, and feedback has been incorporated.

WASH partners are encouraged to share this document, amongst others, with their respective donors.