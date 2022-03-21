WASH Programs: Tips for Protection Mainstreaming, March 2022

The contents of this note are formulated to complement the Global Protection mainstreaming WASH Tip Sheet. In consultation with the Protection Working Group Task Team, WASH Protection Mainstreaming Focal Points primarily developed this Tip Sheet in July 2020 and revised them in March 2022 with the support of the ADWG, GDPWG, GBV/CPSS, PSEA Network.

This note is divided into three sections, representing the four key elements of Protection Mainstreaming. The content is not meant to be exhaustive but presents examples of key actions that should be taken to ensure the integration of protection principles in the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Although each action described should be considered throughout implementation, some key actions are significant during emergencies and the project cycle's assessment and design stage. Some actions can be sensitive by nature. In these cases, it is suggested to reach out to the Protection Sector.