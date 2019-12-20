Vulnerabilities in the Rohingya refugee camps

Overview

This study found that individuals and households often experience multiple vulnerabilities at once, and that being vulnerable in one way often leads to another form of vulnerability, resulting in an inescapable and vicious circle. Even those who are least vulnerable and appear to have a safety net, such as remittances from abroad, are not completely immune from vulnerability.

The study was based on the premise that understanding the reasons for, and implications of, vulnerability beyond the typical1 humanitarian categories, should help humanitarian agencies provide a more nuanced response to needs, based on evidence. Additionally, this study should support the design of future assessments to fill gaps in understanding and knowledge. Preliminary findings from this fieldwork informed the design of the Joint Groups such as pregnant and lactating women, elderly, disabled, infants, minority religious and ethnic groups are typically considered vulnerable. Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (JMSNA, 2019) and this vulnerability report is intended to provide an evidence base to inform a more tailored and better use of resources as the response moves forward.