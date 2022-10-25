VSLA By the Numbers: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Impact and ROI of VSLAs

Authors: Heather Krause and the We All Count research team.

Overview

Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs) have been a foundational programmatic approach at CARE since 1991. Since then, CARE has helped over 13.7 million people join savings groups. The savings group model has been adopted and adapted by a variety of organizations globally. Through this report, we will examine the social and financial effects and returns of savings groups as well as how groups affected members’ resilience to COVID-19. The results gave an overview of the financial return on investment (ROI), group economic outcomes, savings groups costs, and individual and household effects for savings groups both inside and outside of CARE.

Methodolody

This analysis was completed by an external and independent expert with an external set of data. This research focused on six countries (Ethiopia, Burundi, Malawi, Bangladesh, Rwanda, and Haiti). The report combines a wide range of data sources including SAVIX data, internal CARE VSLA data, CARE program budgets, other publicly available Savings Group budgets, CARE evaluation reports, and other publicly available research. The findings and estimates are derived directly from these data as well as from a meta-analysis of existing research (a comprehensive list of all literature used in this research can be found at the end of this brief). Meta-analyses were conducted using a Bayesian multilevel analysis of all peer-reviewed and white paper impact assessments of VSLAs. Statistical models were built to estimate cost of VSLA establishment and ROI with the data used in the analysis. Some estimates were triangulated with data from non-CARE savings groups to check for general accuracy. For estimates of changes in social well-being, a scale of “much better” to “much worse” was used which was then converted to scores from 1 to -1.

The CARE projects used in this analysis are listed below:

• SPIR Ethiopia

• GRAD L4R

• Burundi EKATA

• Indashyikirwa

• Burundi Win Win

• ECRP Malawi

• Shouhardo III

• Kore Lavi DFAP

• UBALE DFAP

• Mozambique Reconstruir