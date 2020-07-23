Voices rising: Rohingya Women’s Priorities and Leadership in Myanmar and Bangladesh

Executive Summary

Amidst the ongoing crisis on both sides of the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, Rohingya women are leading efforts to support their rights and wellbeing, along with those of their families and communities. Such roles are also contributing to small but important shifts in gendered norms in the camps, ultimately indicating their transformative possibilities. However, the active roles women are playing in their communities are not being properly recognized and supported by the range of stakeholders involved in delivering humanitarian assistance and developing political solutions to the crisis. This must change. Women’s voices and their priorities, ideas and leadership must be further elevated. Such efforts will help ensure women not only have a seat at the table, but that they are able to actively shape the response and solutions to the crisis, while supporting the potential for broader, positive transformations in women’s rights.

In this report, Oxfam draws on ongoing engagement and discussions with displaced Rohingya women living in camps in Myanmar and Bangladesh. The report shares the difficulties women face living in these camps, their priorities for the future, and opportunities and barriers to promoting women’s rights and leadership, both in the existing civic space in Bangladesh and under the tighter conditions of the confined camps in Myanmar. It also shares recommendations for governments and the aid community to better support the active agency and leadership of displaced women on both sides of the border.