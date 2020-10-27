Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Lee Attends Conference on Sustaining Support for Rohingya Refugee Response (Oct. 22)

﻿1. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Lee Taeho attended a virtual Conference on Sustaining Support for the Rohingya Refugee Response on October 22, during which he mentioned that the international community should address the immediate humanitarian needs of the Rohingya refugees as well as provide greater support to the long-term measures that would promote social cohesion and development in Rakhine State, the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. He added that the government of the Republic of Korea will play an active role in the efforts.

The conference, co-hosted by the United States of America, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the European Union and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), was held to bring renewed attention of the international community to the Rohingya refugees’ humanitarian crisis that has intensified further due to the spread of COVID-19 and to reaffirm the efforts of those concerned to fundamentally resolve the humanitarian crisis in the region as well as the commitment of the donor countries and international organizations to continued support.

2. Vice Minister Lee recognized the steps the Myanmarese government has taken towards the safe, voluntary and dignified return of the displaced persons, voicing hope that the Myanmarese government would continuously engage with regional actors and the UN for meaningful progress.​

3. Vice Minister Lee commended the active role Bangladesh and other countries are playing in their humanitarian response to the Rohingya refugees, announcing that the ROK will provide more than 10 million dollars this year to help improve the humanitarian situation of the affected populations.

The assistance includes aid aimed at overcoming the humanitarian crisis of the Rohingya refugees as well as addressing the health crisis triggered by the spread of COVID-19.​

4. At the Conference, the participants shared the view on the need for the international community’s continued assistance to the Rohingya refugees, the internally displaced persons in Myanmar and the host countries, and agreed to make concerted efforts to draw up ways toward a fundamental improvement of the situation in the region.

5. The ROK government will continue providing assistance to vulnerable populations, including women, children and refugees in regions experiencing humanitarian crises, and take an active part in the international community’s discussions on a fundamental resolution of protracted humanitarian crises.