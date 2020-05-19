Vendor Perspectives on the Impact of COVID-19 on Markets in Cox’s Bazar District: A Qualitative Study (May 2020)

KEY FINDINGS

• While government-enforced market restrictions may have led to reduced market functionality in traditional markets, some vendors reported new informal behaviours, such as an increase in informal vendors and the repurposing of public areas as makeshift market spaces (e.g. playgrounds and beaches). Respondents suggested that most new vendors are recently unemployed or day labourers (e.g. tom-tom drivers) who had recently lost their sources of income.

• Poultry items, beef, cold drinks, and any other items requiring refrigeration were examples of goods that have seen a decrease in demand since the virus outbreak. Vendors attributed this decrease directly due to community-held beliefs of possibly spreading the virus by eating these foods.

• Restocking and transportation concerns were commonly discussed by some but not all vendors. Lack of warehouses, particularly in more rural or remote areas such as the islands of Kutubdia and Moheskhali, and the consistent demand for perishable items reportedly drives the need for constant restocking.

• Vendors reported a noticeable increase in customers requesting to purchase items on loan or credit, and suggested that the lack of income is not only driven by local restrictions but may be a particular concern for families who rely on remittances from those working abroad, especially in the Middle East.

• Vendors reported concerns related to practices of stockpiling, both by customers who seemed to stockpile items in anticipation of COVID-19 lockdown (e.g. grains, hygiene items, baby products), as well as wholesalers or middle men, who were reported to be stockpiling goods in anticipation for the annual price increases during Ramadan. The timing of the assessment (immediately prior to Ramadan) likely led to vendors feeling pressure from both customers and suppliers.