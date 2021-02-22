Bangladesh + 7 more
Vaccine Equity & Access in Crisis: COVID-19 Vaccination Updates from Conflict-Affected and Fragile States
This report can also be viewed as a live report, featuring longer audio clips and interactive graphs, on medglobal.org/vaccine-equity. It was last updated on February 22 by the MedGlobal team. MedGlobal provides innovative and accessible healthcare to refugees, displaced persons, and other vulnerable communities in crisis-affected and low-resource settings. This report focuses on COVID-19 updates and vaccine accessibility in 7 of our countries of operation: Bangladesh, Colombia, Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.
Latest Updates - February 22, 2021
10 countries have administered 81% of all COVID-19 vaccines.
130 countries have not received a single vaccine dose.
The global vaccination rate is 6,435,503 doses per day on average. At this rate, it would take around 4.8 years to cover 75% of the global population with a two-dose vaccine.
Table of Contents
4 Global COVID-19 Vaccine Status
5 Equity and Access
6 COVID-19 Vaccination Updates: Key Countries
7 Bangladesh
8 Colombia
9 Gaza
10 Lebanon
11 Sudan
12 Syria
13 Yemen
14 Key Recommendations
16 Resources