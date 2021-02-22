Vaccine Equity & Access in Crisis: COVID-19 Vaccination Updates from Conflict-Affected and Fragile States

This report can also be viewed as a live report, featuring longer audio clips and interactive graphs, on medglobal.org/vaccine-equity. It was last updated on February 22 by the MedGlobal team. MedGlobal provides innovative and accessible healthcare to refugees, displaced persons, and other vulnerable communities in crisis-affected and low-resource settings. This report focuses on COVID-19 updates and vaccine accessibility in 7 of our countries of operation: Bangladesh, Colombia, Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Latest Updates - February 22, 2021

10 countries have administered 81% of all COVID-19 vaccines.

130 countries have not received a single vaccine dose.

The global vaccination rate is 6,435,503 doses per day on average. At this rate, it would take around 4.8 years to cover 75% of the global population with a two-dose vaccine.

Table of Contents

4 Global COVID-19 Vaccine Status

5 Equity and Access

6 COVID-19 Vaccination Updates: Key Countries

7 Bangladesh

8 Colombia

9 Gaza

10 Lebanon

11 Sudan

12 Syria

13 Yemen

14 Key Recommendations

16 Resources