Bangladesh
Using Standing Operating Procedures (SOP) for humanitarian responses during a Pandemic
Attachments
Start Fund Bangladesh developed a standing operating procedures (SOP) after taking stock of current happenings during the COVID-19 pandemic and in depth discussion with donors and humanitarian leaders. The SOP targeted safety measure at multiple levels to ensure the ultimate prevention of transmission at community level. This case study tracks the member organization Uttaran’s level of preparedness in light of Start Fund Bangladesh’s SOP to understand how the local organisation successfully implemented its project under such extraordinary conditions.