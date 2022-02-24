Use of the Temporary Solid Waste Facility (TSWF) Camp 20ext, Ukhia Upazila - UNDP Solid Waste Management Team Cox’s Bazar, January 2022 (2nd Report)

Use of the TSWF– January 2022 Report

Use of the Temporary Solid Waste Facility (TSWF) by authorities/humanitarian actors managing solid waste in Ukhia Upazila.

This is the second report released to update the activity at the TSWF (Sanitary landfill) in camp 20 Ext. The first report was published on May 2021 (Reporting period: October 2020 to May 2021) (see the link).

Background

The Temporary Solid Waste Facility (TSWF) (sanitary landfill) has been constructed to dispose of the residual solid waste (non-recyclable) generated in the Rohingya Refugee camps (Megacamp) in Ukhia Upazila and became operational on 24th October 2019. The TSWF is located in camp 20 Extension in an area commonly known as “No Man Land“. Full design capacity of the facility will be realised in numerous stages of construction and vertical expansion as shown in Table 1. The landfill has strict restrictions by camp authorities, banning the disposal of organic at the site.

The facility has been used to safely contain the waste removed from a macro–Cleaning Campaign of solid waste across Ukhia camps, implemented by UNDP through its partners, BRAC, Practical Action and participation by SMEP (waste in drains), supported by WASH and SMS sectors. Following completion of the clean-up campaign, the TSWF was opened to accept regular camp waste collections. The facility has been accepting waste for over 16 months (October 2020 to January 2022) and additionally supported the emergency response to camps affected by fire events that happened in camp 9, 8W, 10, 20Ext and 16 over this period.

Summary

Total TSWF capacity and waste accepted into the facility to date is summarised in Table 1 and 2, with a detailed breakdown in Figure 1.