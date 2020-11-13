USAID signs joint statement with Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian relief agency to co-fund a project of the World Food Programme in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Today, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) signed a joint statement expressing shared commitment to provide $1 million each to a program managed by the World Food Programme (WFP) to rehabilitate cyclone shelters and reduce the risk of disasters in Cox's Bazar, in the Republic of Bangladesh.

Participating in the virtual signing ceremony were USAID Acting Deputy Administrator John Barsa; KSRelief Supervisor General Dr. Abullah Al Rabeeah; U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ambassador to the United States HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud.

During his remarks, Acting Deputy Administrator Barsa reiterated the commitment of the United States to strengthening the resilience of vulnerable Bangladeshi host communities in Cox's Bazar that host over 860,000 Rohingya refugees, including in the world's largest refugee camp, while facing compounding shocks, including extreme weather and the pandemic of COVID-19. The Acting Deputy Administrator also recognized USAID's long-standing collaboration with KSRelief and commended the agency for joining USAID as a leading donor of needs-based humanitarian assistance to the world's most vulnerable. In addition, the Acting Deputy Administrator thanked WFP for its partnership with USAID to combat global hunger and respond to the Rohingya crisis and other humanitarian emergencies around the world.

