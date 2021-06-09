U.S. Government sends second flight of emergency COVID-19 supplies to Bangladesh

Office of Press Relations

Today, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) sent a second plane from Travis Air Force Base in California to Dhaka, Bangladesh carrying 1,200 pulse oximeters and personal protective equipment to protect healthcare and other frontline workers. This shipment includes a generous donation of five million surgical masks from Melville, New York-based Henry Schein, Inc. and 52,000 pairs of protective goggles donated by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

USAID will continue to leverage relationships with key private sector partners—from manufacturers and investors to multinational companies and small- and medium-sized enterprises—to respond to needs in South Asia and beyond arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s flight builds on USAID’s ongoing efforts to provide urgent medical supplies to help countries in South Asia, including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, battle rising COVID-19 cases and save lives. USAID is coordinating additional shipments to South Asia in the coming weeks. For more information on USAID’s global response to COVID-19, click USAID's COVID-19 Response | US Agency for International Development.

To contact the team mobilizing private sector support for the response, please email COVID-PSE@usaid.gov.