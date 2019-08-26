U.S. Government Provides $100,000 in Relief Assistance to Flood Victims [EN/BN]

KURIGRAM, August 24, 2019 – On Saturday, August 24, Ambassador Miller traveled to Ashtamir Char, Kurigram District, to announce the contribution of $100,000 from the government and people of the United States to the people of Bangladesh affected by flooding in the region. The contribution, implemented through CARE Bangladesh, will provide assistance to over 4,900 people from more than 1,200 households.

While in Kurigram, Ambassador Miller met with local government officials and residents to learn more about the flooding and how U.S. assistance could complement Government of Bangladesh relief efforts. He visited Natarkandi High School to distribute cash grants, household items, and hygiene supplies and information for women and adolescent girls.