Urban resilience in Bangladesh: Integrating local and national planning processes

Key messages

Cities play a major role in local climate action and meeting national and international climate change commitments.

Bangladesh has several national policies that support local resilience actions; however, they often do not reflect the on-the-ground realities, or address local government needs.

Cities can use resilience-building tools to understand and assess local climate risks and vulnerabilities to take appropriate actions.

Reporting to national government on baseline climate scenarios and local assessments of climate risks can help to align national policy with local needs.

Regular monitoring of the impacts of climate actions and coordination of local and national government agencies can help to effectively integrate local climate needs into national policies.