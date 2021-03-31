Bangladesh

Urban resilience in Bangladesh: Integrating local and national planning processes

Key messages

  • Cities play a major role in local climate action and meeting national and international climate change commitments.

  • Bangladesh has several national policies that support local resilience actions; however, they often do not reflect the on-the-ground realities, or address local government needs.

  • Cities can use resilience-building tools to understand and assess local climate risks and vulnerabilities to take appropriate actions.

  • Reporting to national government on baseline climate scenarios and local assessments of climate risks can help to align national policy with local needs.

  • Regular monitoring of the impacts of climate actions and coordination of local and national government agencies can help to effectively integrate local climate needs into national policies.

  • Proactive engagement of local governments with national ministries can ensure national budgets are allocated appropriately to address local needs.

