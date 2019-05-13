UNOSAT Tropical Cyclone Fani Population Exposure Analysis in Bangladesh - 04 May 2019

Overview

Tropical Cyclone FANI, the strongest storm to make landfall in India in the last 20 years since Tropical Cyclone Nargis in 2008, was originated from India ocean then moved to the Bay of Bengal. It has rapidly intensified and should continue to strengthen through the week as it tracks north toward eastern India and Bangladesh. The cyclone made landfall between at Odisa state, India on the morning of 3 May 2019, with maximum sustained winds up to 240 km/h (Category 4 on the SaffirSimpson scale). After landfall, it weakened as it moved towards West Bengal, reaching western Bangladesh with maximum sustained winds of 990-110 km/h. FANI is now at such an intensity that can have a high humanitarian impact as by GDACS assessment. This is based on the maximum sustained wind speed, exposed population and vulnerability.

Based on data of the expected tropical cyclone path FANI, wind speeds zones from Joint Research Centre (Issued on 3 May 2019 12:00 UTC), and population data from WorldPop 2015, UNITAR-UNOSAT conducted a population exposure analysis for Bangladesh. About 36% of population of Bangladesh living inside wind speed zone of 60 km/h as after landfall the maximum speed decreases.