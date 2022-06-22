United States to Provide Emergency Flood Relief for People in Northern Bangladesh

Through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the United States is providing over 2.3 crore Bangladesh taka to assist people affected by historic flooding in northern areas of the country.

Dhaka, June 22, 2022 – In response to record-level rainfall and catastrophic flooding across areas of northern Bangladesh, the United States is providing over 2.3 crore ($244,680) Bangladesh taka of emergency funding through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to deliver critical relief to families and communities hit hardest by this crisis.

“Some of these areas have not seen floodwaters like this for over 120 years. The United States continues to stand by the government and the people of Bangladesh during these challenging times and will support our partners on the ground to deliver crucial assistance to people in areas most affected by the deluge,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Helen LaFave.

The United States has provided more than $8 billion in assistance to Bangladesh over the past 50 years. Last year alone, USAID provided over $120 million in humanitarian assistance and an additional $200 million to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh through programs that expand food security and economic opportunity, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change.