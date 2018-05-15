The United States announces humanitarian assistance for Rohingya and other vulnerable people in Burma and Bangladesh

Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Today, the United States announced more than $44 million in additional humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and people affected by violence and conflict in Burma. This funding brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance for displaced people in and from Burma to more than $299 million since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2017.

Since last August, nearly 700,000 Rohingya people have fled violence in Burma's Rakhine State and crossed the border into Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a District that already was hosting several hundred thousand Rohingya refugees. In addition, 8.3 million people in Burma live in areas affected by conflict, not only in Rakhine State, but throughout the country. This conflict, and the ensuing displacement of people, has created one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

As the world's largest humanitarian donor, the United States is actively responding to urgent needs on both sides of the Burma-Bangladesh border. With this new investment, the United States will provide the following:

Bangladesh

emergency food assistance for refugees in and around Cox's Bazar. This includes emergency food for general distribution, specialized foods to treat acute malnutrition, and vouchers so refugees can buy food in local markets, where available.

Burma

emergency food and nutrition assistance, shelter, medical care, and other critical aid for millions of people affected by the ongoing conflicts in Rakhine, Shan, and Kachin States.

The United States remains committed to helping those affected by conflict and commends the Government and people of Bangladesh, who have responded swiftly and generously to the refugees arriving in Bangladesh. We urge the Government of Burma to provide free and unhindered humanitarian access throughout the country so our life-saving aid can reach communities and people in need.