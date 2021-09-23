United States announces additional humanitarian assistance for the Burma and Bangladesh regional crisis

Today, during a virtual high-level side event of the 76th UN General Assembly, the United States announced nearly $180 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees, affected host communities in Bangladesh, and the people of Burma. This new funding includes nearly $55 million through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), along with an additional $124 million through the U.S. Department of State.

With this new assistance, USAID is providing emergency food assistance, healthcare services, shelter repairs, safe drinking water, improved sanitation and hygiene services, and protection assistance to Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, who reside in the world's largest refugee camp, and to vulnerable host communities. Recognizing the unique vulnerabilities of women and children, USAID's new assistance will support women and girls' safe spaces to provide gender-based violence case management and psychosocial support services, and provide specialized nutritious foods to prevent and treat acute malnutrition among children.

The United States remains the largest donor of humanitarian assistance to the crisis in Burma, Bangladesh, and the region. This latest announcement brings total U.S. assistance to more than $1.5 billion since the outbreak of violence in Rakhine State, Burma, in August 2017. The U.S. remains committed to helping the people affected by this crisis, but only a political solution will ultimately end their suffering.

While the U.S. commends the many countries that have provided support to this response, more assistance is required to meet the growing humanitarian needs in Bangladesh and Burma. It is vital that other donors step forward now with their financial contributions.

For the latest updates on USAID's humanitarian assistance for the Burma/Bangladesh regional crisis, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/burma-bangladesh