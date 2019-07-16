United Nations Ready to Help Victims of Deadly Floods Across South, South‑East Asia, Secretary-General Says, Pledging to Work With Authorities In Affected Countries

SG/SM/19664-IHA/1468

15 JULY 2019

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life, displacement of people and destruction of property due to the heavy monsoonal rains and associated flooding across South and South-East Asia, most notably in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar. He extends his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims, to the Governments and people of the affected countries and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The United Nations stands ready to work with the authorities in the affected countries as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this ongoing monsoon season.

