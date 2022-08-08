UNICEF Bangladesh Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 (North-Eastern Flood): 23 July 2022

Highlights

· UNICEF and the Department of Social Service (DSS) reached over 40,500 people (49 per cent female) with direct Mental Health & Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) case management in the Sylhet division.

· With UNICEF support, dissemination of emergency prevention and protection messages is ongoing in Sunamganj and Sylhet, reaching 350,000 people (182,000 women).

· As of 3 August, all flood-affected families returned to their damaged homes in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts and urgently need multisectoral humanitarian assistance1.

· As shared by the communities, primary challenges are a lack of essential Non-Food Items (NFIs), Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services, and school cleanliness.

· As of 4 August, UNICEF and NGO Friends In Village Development Bangladesh (FIVDB) provided lifesaving support to about 36,000 affected people (20,000 female) on Health, Nutrition, WASH and C4D.

· Over 1.25 million people, of whom about 40 per cent are children, have received one or more humanitarian assistance/services supported by UNICEF.

· With only seven per cent of the funding requirement received, critical funding gaps across all sectors restricted UNICEF’s ability to meet the priority needs of girls, women and people with disabilities.