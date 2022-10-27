UNICEF Bangladesh Humanitarian Situation Report No. 61: 01 January to 30 September 2022

Highlights

Over 320 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were shipped into Bangladesh, with over 90 million delivered through UNICEF in 2022. By September 2022, a total of 1,252,469 children aged 5-11 years (5.6 per cent of the total target, 51 per cent girls) received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In June 2022, 7.2 million people (3.5 million children) were affected by one of the worst floods in north-eastern Bangladesh in the past 122 years. UNICEF and partners provided lifesaving services and supplies to over 1.25 million people in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene, child protection, health, nutrition and education.

There are 945,953 Rohingya refugees hosted in the congested camps1 in Cox’s Bazar District, including 27,645 refugees relocated to the Bhasan Char Island.

UNICEF has supported Learning Centres (LCs) in the Rohingya refugee camps where the Myanmar Curriculum Pilot (MCP) has rolled out. Over 196,359 learners (98,208 female) are supported by UNICEF, including 10,914 children and adolescents learning through MCP.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Bangladesh is hosting over 945,953 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in 33 camps in Cox’s Bazar District and Bhasan Char Island, about 52 per cent of whom are children. The Government of Bangladesh plans to relocate up to 100,000 refugees to Bhasan Char Island in order to decongest the camps. As of 30th September, 27,645 refugees have already been relocated to Bhasan Char as per the plan. Despite the provision of basic services, children face disease outbreaks, malnutrition, inadequate educational opportunities, and the risks related to neglect, exploitation and violence, including Gender Based Violence (GBV). In the reporting period, 59,611 Rohingya refugees were affected by the monsoon rains, 349 of them were displaced and one person died due to drowning. 15,766 shelters and 503 Learning Centres (502 supported by UNICEF) were affected, nevertheless, learners were shifted to other LCs to continue their learning. 236 learning centres have been repaired till 30th September 2022.

About 7.2 million people, including 3.5 million children, have been severely affected by the devastating flash floods in the north-eastern region of Bangladesh in May and June this year. As of 30 September 2022, the flood water has receded, and all families returned home to take care of the damaged homesteads. While UNICEF and partners provided lifesaving services and supplies to over 1.25 million people, the unmet needs are still high in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene, child protection, health and nutrition. In addition, challenges related to beneficiary selection and constrained access to affected areas have limited UNICEF capacity to reach the most affected and vulnerable people.

On 22 August 2022, the Ministry of Education issued a circular to all education institutions in Bangladesh with directives for reduced learning hours for both primary and secondary schools in order to save energy. These institutions will now have a two-day weekly holiday on Friday and Saturday each week. Whereas this action will contribute to energy saving, it may have an impact on recovery of learning loss that the government is working to avert.

As of 30th September 2022, 71.9 per cent of the Bangladeshi population have received the second dose of the COVID- 19 vaccine while 45 per cent have received the third dose. A total of 526,333 Rohingya refugees (52 per cent female, 96 per cent of the target) in camps received the first dose while 485,058 (53 per cent female, 88 per cent of the target) received two doses and 309,457 (53 per cent female, 86 per cent of the target) received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In September 2022, a total of 1,252,469 children aged 5-11 years (5.6 per cent of the total target, 51 per cent female) received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in 12 City Corporations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,025,197 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Bangladesh with 29,363 deaths. Of this figure, 24,556 cases and 269 deaths were in the host communities in Cox’s Bazar District and 6,419 cases and 43 deaths were reported among refugees in the camps.