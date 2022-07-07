UNICEF Bangladesh Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5 (North-eastern Flood): 7 July 2022

Highlights

The humanitarian situation continues to be dire in the flood affected areas, UNICEF and partners continue to scale-up lifesaving services.

A high-level joint mission comprising UN Resident Coordinator, Representatives of UNICEF, UNFPA and WFP and Donors - FCDO and ECHO paid a two days’ visit to witness the flood affected locations and response in Sunamganj and Sylhet Districts from 2nd to 3rd July 2022.

A Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was drafted to complement the Government led response in the Northeast region. The HRP appeals for US $58.4 million to provide lifesaving assistance for six months.

UNICEF Flood Preparedness and Response plan finalized for 20 districts in the North-east and North-west, UNICEF is urgently asking for USD18 million to address the immediate need,and USD 27.7 million for intermediate term to deliver lifesaving services to the most vulnerable children and families.

UNICEF re-allocated USD 2.8 Million of the organization resources to ensure timely response.

Situation Overview

Since the beginning of the flood, 472,856 people had been evacuated to 1,605 safety shelter centres with support from the Army, Navy, Fire Service, and the local authorities. As of 4th July, 73,555 people are still living in about 700 shelter centers in Sunamganj, Sylhet and Moulvibazar3 districts, centers are mostly overcrowded where girls and women are at higher risks of Gender Based Violence.

According to the recent data from the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE), 106,727 water points got totally destroyed and 283,355 sanitation facilities immensely damaged, the contamination of the drinking water is quite massive and led to increasing trend of acute watery diarrhea and other waterborne diseases. As of 5th July, 8,831 cases of waterborne diseases and other diseases have been reported in Sylhet division with 57 deaths2 . Services in affected health facilities are slowly returning to normal and individuals sheltered in the various health facilities have started returning to their homes. Some facilities like schools used by the displaced people requires cleaning and minor to moderate repair works.