UNICEF Bangladesh Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 (North-eastern Flood): 27 June 2022

Highlights

An estimated 7.2 million people (about 3.5 million children) have been affected by the flash flood in north-eastern part of Bangladesh and need immediate lifesaving support. Flash floods are putting children and women at high risk of drowning, water borne diseases, family separation, Violence Against Children and Women (VACW), including Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and intimate partner violence.

The conditions inside the shelters are challenging with overcrowding, disruption to power supplies leading to lack of lighting, insufficient safe spaces for women and children as well as damage to the water supplies, latrines and other sanitation facilities which are inadequate for the sheltering population.

UNICEF has provided emergency lifesaving support to over 752,000 people in Sylhet and Sunamganj through 1,750,000 Water Purification Tablets (WPTs) for 4 days (12 L per family for a day), 9,000 jerrycans, 2,000 hygiene kits, 10 tents, 1,800 dignity kits, 39 cartons of therapeutic milk and eight sets of nutrition kits along with water filter.

UNICEF urgently needs US $2.5 million to support the Government-led response to reach children and families affected by the floods with lifesaving services.

Situation Overview

The north eastern region of Bangladesh is experiencing flash floods for the second time in the year 2022. According to the Flood Forecasting & Warning Centre (FFWC), it had predicted the early arrival of monsoon than usual. As predicted, cumulative amount of rain exceeded 122 years record in the surrounding area and it is worse than the 1998 and 2004 floods as it struck at a time when the people were recovering from the earlier flood that hit in late May, it swept away homes and inundated farmlands, forcing families to seek shelter on higher ground. So far, some 472,856 people have been evacuated to 1,605 safety centres with support from the Army, Navy, Fire Service, and the local authorities. This flood wreaked havoc to people’s lives and livelihoods in nine north-eastern districts of Bangladesh, whereas Sunamganj and Sylhet are the severely affected districts.

According to the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE), 44,254 water points and 49,885 sanitation facilities have been immensely damaged, increasing the contamination risk of the regular water sources with microorganisms, sewage, heating oil, agricultural or industrial waste, chemicals and other substances, the sanitation facilities are also poor and unhygienic while the power cuts are making the situation more miserable, all of this are increasing the risk of potential Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) outbreaks that can cause serious illness, mortalities and can overwhelm the already strained health facilities. The flood water has started receding from many parts of the affected areas and people will start having health issues like diarrhea and skin diseases. As of 26th June, 3,935 cases of waterborne disease have been reported in Sylhet division. Health facilities at the Upazila level, Upazila Health Complex (UHC), and Community Clinic (CC) and Union Health & Family Welfare Centre (UH&FWC) are impacted significantly due to the flood. 430 medical teams are working tirelessly to provide supports. More than 6,370 Government Primary schools and over 306 Secondary schools are affected in seven districts, additionally 980 primary schools and all the secondary schools have been used as shelter in the affected districts. As shelters are overcrowded, girls and women are at higher risks of GBV and rape in worst scenarios.