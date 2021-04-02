UNICEF Bangladesh Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (Rohingya Camp Fire): 31 March 2021

Highlights

• According to the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) Joint Needs Assessment (JNA) report, 48,300 individuals were directly affected by the fire and 37,078 individuals temporarily displaced with 10,100 households without shelters.

• UNICEF-supported two Integrated Nutrition facilities (INFs) completely damaged by the fire have been made functional with the concerned services being provided under tents by 46 staff and 109 volunteers including treatment of children with acute malnutrition.

• 23,200 people have been provided access to 464 emergency latrines (gender-segregated) installed by UNICEF in Camp 8E and 8W.

• A UNICEF-supported Primary Health Centre (PHC) which was partially damaged by fire provided medical services to 550 patients in the affected camps.

• UNICEF has established 11 temporary Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) in the affected camps. 825 children are being reached with psychosocial support (PSS) each day. 390 children have been successfully reunited with their parents or primary caregivers since the incident.

• Three Emergency Information and Feedback Centres were established in the affected camps and received and recorded a total of 231 queries on shelter, non-food item (NFI), protection, food, health and wash facilities.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

A massive fire broke out in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar District on 22 March 2021 around 3.30pm local time. The fire started in Camp 8W and rapidly spread to Camps 9 and 8E. As a result, 37,078 people across three camps were temporarily displaced. Refugees displaced by the fire moved to the adjacent camps where they congregated in open spaces.

Some shifted to the Learning Centres (LCs) or stayed in the houses of other family members or friends. According to the reports of the Office of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) in charge of the coordination of humanitarian actors for Rohingya refugees, at least 11 people died including three children.

UNICEF partners have reported that 24 children (13 girls and 11 boys) had been injured. The concerned government authorities and aid agencies have been working since Day 1 to help those who were affected.

A number of essential facilities and services have been impacted by the fire including health centres, clinics, hospitals, distribution points, markets, police posts and LCs. Those facilities supported by UNICEF which were either damaged or completely destroyed by the fire include 142 LCs; one PHC; two Integrated Nutrition Facilities (INF); three Multi-Purpose Centres (MPC); six water supply networks; 763 latrines; and 280 bathing spaces. According to Education Sector, approximately 13,166 children has been affected.