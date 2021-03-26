UNICEF Bangladesh Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (Rohingya Camp Fire): 25 March 2021

Highlights

It is estimated that approximately 50,000 people, of whom over half are children, have been displaced during the recent massive fire in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.

UNICEF and its implementing partners have been responding to the emergency from Day 1 of the fire incident to provide health care and clean water; install temporary latrines; arrange for temporary shelter for displaced families in the Learning Centres (LCs); and reunite children separated from their families.

UNICEF-supported facilities that were damaged include 141 LCs, three mult-ipurpose centres (MPC), a primary health centre (PHC) and two integrated nutrition facilities (INF). Water and Sanitation (WASH) infrastructure, including six water supply networks, 750 latrines and 280 bathing spaces were damaged as well and one Information and feedback centre (IFC) was destroyed.

The estimated cost for reconstruction and rehabilitation of UNICEF-supported facilities is USD 3.88 million.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

A massive fire broke out in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar District on 22 March around 3.30pm local time. The fire started in Camp 8W and spread to Camps 9, 10 and 8E. Refugees displaced by the fire moved to adjacent camps where they congregated in open spaces, moved to the Learning Centres (LCs) or stayed in the houses of other family members or friends. According to the reports of the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) in charge of the overall coordination of the humanitarian activities for Rohingya refugees, at least 11 people died including three children. UNICEF partners has so far reported that 24 children (13 girls and 11 boys) had been injured. Government authorities and aid agencies have been working since Day 1 to help those who were impacted and assess damages in the concerned camps.

A number of essential facilities and services have been impacted by the fire including health centres, clinics, hospitals, distribution points, markets, police posts and LCs. Among them are the UNICEF-supported 141 LCs, a primary health center, two integrated nutrition facilities (INF), three multi-purpose centres (MPC), six water supply networks, 750 latrines and 280 bathing spaces that have been destroyed or badly damaged.