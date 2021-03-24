UNICEF Bangladesh Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Rohingya Camp Fire): 23 March 2021

Highlights

• A massive fire broke out in the Rohingya refugee camps around 3.30PM on 22 March 2021. The fire started in Camp 8W and then spread through Camps 9, 10 and 8E.

• According to the reports by the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) mid-day on 23 March, over 45,000 people have been displaced and more than half of them are children under 18 years of age. However, these are still estimated figures and the official numbers are yet to be confirmed.

• A substantial number of UNICEF-supported facilities were damaged or totally burned down by the fire. They includes one primary health centre in Camp 8W; two Integrated Nutrition Facilities (INF) in Camp 9 and Camp 8E; 141 learning centres (LCs); and two multi-purpose centres for Child Protection. WASH infrastructure and facilities were particularly badly affected with six water supply networks, 1,600 latrines and 630 bathing spaces destroyed in Camp 8W and Camp 8E. Eightyseven children were reported as separated from their families.

• UNICEF implementing partners worked throughout the night on 22 and during the day on 23 March to provide care to the affected; fix water supplies; provide temporary latrines; provide shelter for displaced families in LCs; and reunite children separated from their families.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

A massive fire broke out in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar District on 22 March around 3.30PM. The fire started in Camp 8W and spread to Camps 9, 10 and 8E, displacing an estimated over 45,000 people according to the reports by the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) (figures not yet official). The exact origin of the fire is still unclear. Refugees displaced by the fire moved to other camps where they congregated in open spaces, moved to LCs and partner organizations’ offices and sheltered with family or friends. According to UNHCR and ISCG, among the essential facilities impacted by the fire in addition to those which are supported by UNICEF include the IOM and BRAC primary health centres, the MSF clinic and the Turkish Hospital. A number of distribution points, markets, police posts, LCs and other critical infrastructure were also destroyed.