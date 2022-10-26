UNICEF Bangladesh: Cyclone SITRANG - Situation Report #2, 25 October 2022

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

2.3 million people affected including 800,000 refugees

1.1 million Children affected

6 Districts Cyclone-affected districts located in Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions

1 million People in cyclone shelters

Highlights

• The Cyclone Sitrang crossed the coastal areas of Bangladesh on 24 October 2022 evening triggering storm surge, squally winds and heavy rainfall in the southern parts of the country.

• 2.3 million people, including 1.1 million children were affected by the cyclone in 6 districts4. One million people took shelter in 6,925 cyclone centres5. As of 25 October, 18 people died and around 10,000 houses were damaged.

• Approximately 1.92 million people (1,120,386 host communities1 and 800,000 Rohingya refugees2) in Cox’s Bazar and 30,000 people including humanitarian workers in Bhasan Char were exposed to cyclone Sitrang. 1,049 households (4,945 people) affected, and 53 households (251 people) have been displaced. Reportedly, 1 person was injured, 1,010 shelters partially and 24 shelters fully damaged3.

• UNICEF has six contingency partnerships with civil society organizations (CSOs), which are ready for activation in case of rapid response in cyclone affected areas.

• UNICEF has mobilised US$ 1 million internal resources for immediate response to meet the priority needs of girls, women and people with disabilities.