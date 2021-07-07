UNHCR is supporting refugees and host communities in Bangladesh to ensure the most vulnerable have access to livelihood opportunities

Bangladesh is host to the largest refugee population. More than 800,000 Rohingya refugees are living in the biggest refugee camp in the world, located at Cox’s Bazar.

Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh have been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the people of Cox’s Bazar are at risk of food insecurity.

UNHCR is working on the ground to provide protection and life-saving assistance to ensure the most vulnerable have access to livelihood opportunities.

UNHCR and its partner CNRS have been supporting training activities in agricultural projects, as well as creating a local vegetable collection centre.

Mathana Chakma, 18, has received training and agricultural support from UNHCR. She supports her father and three siblings through farming.

She cooks agricultural products grown on her farm for her family and also sells them at a good price to the local vegetable collection centre created by UNHCR and its partner CNRS.