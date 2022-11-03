UNHCR Standardised expanded Nutrition survey Kutupalong and Nayapara Refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar District Bangladesh - Survey conducted: October-November 2014 - Final report submission: March 2015

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Kutupalong and Nayapara refugee camps are located in Cox’ Bazar in Bangladesh, with more than 32,000 refugees from Myanmar residing in the two camps. The refugees receive basic humanitarian assistance from UNHCR and partners – WFP provides food assistance and ACF implements nutrition interventions.

This report summarises the results of a nutrition survey conducted in October-November 2014, coordinated by UNHCR with technical support from ACF and WFP. The main objectives were to assess the prevalence of acute and chronic malnutrition among children 6-59 months and infant and young child feeding practices among children 0-23 months.

The cross-sectional household survey is based on SMART methodology and SENS guidelines. Two separate representative samples were drawn from each camp to have results at camp level. Sample size was calculated based on expected GAM using ENA for SMART software and household sampling followed simple random sampling. Survey teams were trained and the questionnaires presented in both English and Bangla. Data was analysed using ENA for SMART and Epi Info software.