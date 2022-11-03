UNHCR Standardised expanded nutrition survey - 2015 Kutupalong and Nayapara Refugee Camps, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Kutupalong and Nayapara refugee camps are located in Cox’ Bazar District in Bangladesh, with more than 32,000 refugees from Myanmar residing in the two camps.

The refugees receive basic humanitarian assistance from UNHCR and partners – WFP provides food assistance through a well-established system of shops selling variety of foods that includes animal products and ACF implements comprehensive nutrition interventions.

This report summarises the results of the nutrition survey conducted by ACF in close

collaboration with UNHCR and World Food Programme (WFP) during November-December 2015. The main objectives were to assess the prevalence of acute and

chronic undernutrition among children 6-59 months and infant and young child feeding practices (IYCF) among children 0-23 months of age. Another objectives of this study was to measure the prevalence of anaemia in children aged 6-59 months and women of reproductive age group.

A cross-sectional household survey was conducted following standard SENS methodology in two official camps. Two separate representative samples were drawn from each camp for estimating results independently at camp level as well as to compare findings. Sample size was calculated based on prevalence of GAM prevalence in 2014 (SENS) using ENA for SMART software and household sampling was carried out using simple random sampling technique. Survey teams were trained and the questionnaires presented in both English and Bangla. Data was analysed using ENA for SMART and SPSS software for additional indicators.