UNHCR provides Cash Assistance to Vulnerable Bangladeshis in Cox’s Bazar [EN/BN]

In collaboration with the District Administration, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, continues to support the most vulnerable citizens of Cox’s Bazar district, with a one-time cash payment.

In Teknaf and Ukhiya sub-districts, UNHCR is running a cash assistance programme for 17,000 vulnerable Bangladeshi families. Implemented by UNHCR’s partner World Vision International, the programme supports the most vulnerable with a one-time payment to cover basic needs. Recipients include those with disabilities, the elderly, and widows; two thirds of which are women.

“We appreciate this collaboration and are grateful that UNHCR recognizes the difficulties faced by vulnerable Bangladeshis in Cox’s Bazar district.” said Deputy Commissioner,

Mr. Mohammed Mamunur Rashid, at a ceremony yesterday.

UNHCR is also working together with the District Administration to support those who have been hardest hit by the economic impact of the lockdown. Implemented by UNHCR’s partner the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, 15,000 Bangladeshis residing in Cox’s Bazar Sadar will benefit from a small one-off stipend.

UNHCR appreciates the generosity shown by Bangladeshis when hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fled violence in Myanmar in 2017 and found a safe haven in Cox’s Bazar.

“UNHCR appreciates the people and Government of Bangladesh for their kindness and support towards refugees and acknowledges the heavy burden Bangladesh is carrying,” said Ita Schuette, Head of Office for UNHCR in Cox’s Bazar. “We are happy to be able to support the administration to care for those who are most in need.”

ENDS

Media contacts

Cox’s Bazar: Hannah Macdonald; macdonah@unhcr.org; +880 1831680990 Dhaka: Mostafa Mohammad Sazzad Hossain; hossaimo@unhcr.org; +880 1313046459